Healthcare staff and volunteers turn out to look after well being of South Staffs residents

Visitors to Trinity Methodist Church met staff from Seisdon Primary Care Network (PCN), consisting of GP practices and medical centres in the South Staffordshire catchment area.

Groups from across the healthcare spectrum including staff from Seisdon PCN were on hand to meet residents and answer their questions.

They picked up hints, information and contacts from voluntary groups as well as national organisations such as Diabetes UK.

A.health and wellbeing event was held over two sessions at Trinity Church, Codsall. Pictured is medical herbalist Hannah Charman..

Focus on the event was particularly on cancer as statistically one in two people will develop some form of it during their lifetime. The NHS in its long term plan published in 2019 announced a strategy of how to improve cancer awareness and get an earlier diagnosis and treatment to improve survival chances.

Nurses and heallth care professionals were amongst those on hand at Trinity Church, Codsall..

GP Principal and cancer lead at Lakeside Medical Centre in Perton Doctor Katarzyna Greiner said: "Over the last two years we have gradually built a fantastic team around our cancer care co-ordinator Sarah Jadowski and others.

"We have always believed in a holistic approach, from prevention to supporting those diagnosed with cancer and their relatives and friends looking after them.

"Having liaised with cancer support groups and reviewing current support available, we had the idea of arranging a session to provide information on care available

"As the well being team had already planned an event in Codsall over two sessions they kindly invited us to join them.

"We hope the variety of service providers and diverse support groups attending helped everybody to find the information and support they need for themselves or a loved one.

"As a team we think working together with various NHS organisations will enable us to improve support and long term help by allowing communities to reach out."

Mrs Jadowski said: "This is the first of what we hope will be many health and well being events organised by Seisdon PCN with the intention of bringing together community and voluntary groups from the area as well as healthcare professionals under one roof."