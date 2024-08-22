Community cafe opens in 'heart of Staffordshire community' opens up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Compton Care has opened Compton’s Cafe at the Codsall Community Hub, which is the home of South Staffordshire Council.

The official opening took place on Thursday, August 15, with leaders from both Compton Care and the Council in attendance and with South Staffordshire Council Leader Roger Lees officially cutting the ribbon.

They were joined by visitors, local councillors, staff and tenants of the Hub to celebrate the launch and enjoy samples of the cafe’s diverse menu.

South Staffordshire Council redesigned the Council offices in 2020 with a key priority of creating a place for the community offering a comfortable and welcoming place for all.

To achieve this, the Council said it designed a ‘hotel lobby’ décor feel, providing a place where anyone is welcome.

Councillor Roger Lees, Leader of South Staffordshire Council, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new hub

Councillor Lees said “The Hub is at the heart of our community, featuring a library, nursery, GP surgery and various voluntary sector organisations and businesses.

"It is a real hive of activity where local people can come and enjoy the facilities.

"We’re delighted to welcome Compton Care who, as well as providing an excellent catering service here, provide vital support to people in our communities.”

Rachel Overfield, CEO of Compton Care, said: “We’re delighted to have opened Compton’s Cafe at the Hub and to be a part of the vibrant community here in Codsall.

"Proceeds from Compton’s Cafe will contribute to the specialist care and support we provide to local families living with life limiting conditions.”

Compton’s Cafe, now open to the public, offers a tasty and varied menu including delicious cooked breakfasts, grab-and-go sandwiches, weekly specials and an assortment of coffee and cake.

The cafe is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.