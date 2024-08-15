Drivers facing lane closures for major crossroad junction near Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Highways repair workers team will be carrying out the work at the A449 Wolverhampton Road traffic lights junction with Bridgnorth Road and Dudley Road near Wombourne from Monday.(19)

The Staffordshire County Council scheme will include road resurfacing, repairs and replacement of kerbs and ironwork, cutting back trees and shrubs and replacing traffic sensors at a cost of £860,000.

Due to safety policies during the first week of the work there will be lane closures followed by three-way temporary signals on the A449 dual carriageway for the rest of the scheme.

The council said some night-time closures will be in force on Bridgnorth Road and Dudley Road from August 23 between 7pm and 6am.

A diversion route will be in place and residents and local traffic will be able to access properties and businesses.

Staffordshire’s highways boss Councillor Rob Pritchard boss said: “This is a significant investment on a busy South Staffordshire junction and will give lasting benefits for years to come.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to improve our highway network across the county.

“Due to the nature of the scheme and its location we do need to implement temporary traffic management throughout, including lane closures, signals and night-time road closures.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience while work takes place and thank people for their patience.”

The A449 runs north from Newport in South Wales to Stafford.