Men arrested and stolen vehicle recovered following police operation
Three men were arrested and stolen property recovered following a partnership operation by police officers in Wombourne.
The arrests were made as part of a joint operation in the village between two South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) and officers from Operation Bormus, a dedicated operation to stop vehicle crimes.
As well as the arrests, a stolen vehicle was recovered, as well as equipment used in the theft of vehicles.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "South Staffs Neighbourhood Teams NPT 1, NPT 2 and officers from Operation Bormus have conducted a joint operation in Wombourne today.
"This resulted in the arrest of three adult males, the recovery of a stolen vehicle and also equipment used in the theft of vehicles."