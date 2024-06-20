Community-focussed store rewarded for work with business award

Your Co-op Food Codsall has been awarded the ‘Business Contribution Community Award’ from Codsall Parish Council in recognition of the team’s work to support the local community.

Over the past year, the store has taken part in numerous activities and has made tireless efforts to make a difference to the lives of local residents.

This includes providing refreshments for the weekly friendship meeting which takes place every Wednesday in the village to help to combat loneliness, as well as hosting deaf awareness sessions in the store in partnership with Zebra Access, which engaged colleagues, customers and members.

The team also regularly donates goods to various local charities and hosted a ‘meet your food bank’ session in store with The Well Wolverhampton.

Store manager, Simon Wolley also sits on Codsall High School’s business partnership steering group and has delivered several sessions to year 12 students on business models and how co-operatives work. The store also supported three work experience placements throughout the year.

He said: “We know the vital role community groups and food banks play for local residents and the support they require to keep serving those that need it most.

“Doing good together is at the heart of what we do at Your Co-op and this award is a testament to the dedication of our store colleagues, members and customers and their commitment to supporting the local community in any way we can.”