New exercise classes aim to help boost fitness at all levels

The yoga sessions have been designed to help people to get active, improve mobility, co-ordination and balance and increase flexibility, stamina and strength.

The first session involves exercises using a chair, while the second session is based around gentle exercises and the third session involves more strenuous stretches, as well as breathing and meditation exercises.

The three sessions at Stourton Village Hall are being run by instructor Tarn Felton, who said each session catered for different levels of fitness and mobility.

She said: "The first one is chair-based and is for people who struggle to get around very well, but still want to maintain as much mobility as they can, because a lot of people are scared of going to classes because they can't walk or need a stick or frame.

Tarn Felton said the sessions would help improve mobility and bring people together

"This class will help them work their whole body, stretching and strengthening it without having to worry about falling over.

"The next one sees people move around the room with low impact exercises, so they won't damage their joints as there's no floor work because a lot of people struggle to get onto a mat and back up, so it's a step up from the chair, but is either sitting, standing or travelling.

"The final session is around stretching, breathing, relaxation and meditation, so we'll do a warm up and stretching session, then some breathing exercises and a guided meditation at the end."

Ms Felton said the sessions were good for people mentally and emotionally, with music from the 1960s and 1970s and a friendly environment which saw people laughing, joking and making friends at the sessions.

The sessions cost £5 each and take place every Thursday at Stourton Village Hall, starting at 9.30am, with the second session taking place at 10.30am and the stretching session at 11.45am.

There are three types of session, from basic exercises to more intense stretching

Ms Felton said anyone looking to attend could contact her to find out more and spoke about the benefits.

She said: "I just think we're a welcoming, friendly group of people and I hope that people will come along and enjoy it.

"Wear something comfortable, bring a drink and come along as you'll find companionship, good music, movement and a chance to make friends."

To find out more, call 07540 805497.