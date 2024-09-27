Man charged with drugs, guns and driving offences after police stop car in Rugeley town centre
A man has been charged with drugs, weapons and driving offences after officers from Staffordshire Police searched a vehicle in Rugeley.
Kejvi Sula, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place, possession of criminal property, driving while otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving with no insurance.
The charges come after officers stopped a Fiat 500 on a car park on Market Street just after 1pm yesterday.
They found cocaine, knives, a hammer, cash and a mobile phone.
Sula was due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.