Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kejvi Sula, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place, possession of criminal property, driving while otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving with no insurance.

The charges come after officers stopped a Fiat 500 on a car park on Market Street just after 1pm yesterday.

They found cocaine, knives, a hammer, cash and a mobile phone.

Sula was due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.