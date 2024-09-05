Police appeal for missing 52-year-old Rugeley man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Jason, 52, from Rugeley.

Jason was last seen at around 12pm on Thursday, with police asking for anyone who has seen him to contact them immediately.

Staffordshire Police appealed on X: "We need you help to find 52-year-old Jason from Rugeley. He was last seen at around 12.00pm on 5th September.

"Please contact us via 101 or Live Chat Service quoting incident 282 of 5th September."