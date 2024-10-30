Council to spend £2m to tackle housing problem

The total of £2,157,000 is being made possible through capital reserves generated from payments mad by developers and Right to Buy receipts and aims to address the ongoing need for emergency housing

The decision follows an in-depth options appraisal involving the council’s housing, finance, procurement, and policy teams, which identified the most effective approach is to

purchase and refurbish existing properties.

The strategy will deliver accommodation in key locations, including Lichfield , Burntwood, Fazeley and Armitage with Handsacre to provide residents with easy access to shops, transport, and services.

Councillor Alex Farrell, Cabinet Member for Housing and the Local Plan said: “This investment will significantly expand our ability to provide quality temporary housing for people throughout the district.

"By focusing on purchasing and refurbishing existing properties, we can deliver these much-needed homes in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible, right where people

need them most.”

Currently, the council supports around 32 individuals or families in temporary accommodation at any given time, with an average of five additional households at risk of imminent need.

Last year, the council spent approximately £191,000 on temporary accommodation, often relying on bed and breakfast facilities outside the district, which were not suitable for long-term stays.

The approved plan also includes a dedicated £150,000 fund for the potential delivery of rough sleeper units or pods, subject to further Cabinet approval and planning permission.

The units are designed to support entrenched rough sleepers by offering secure, stable environments and targeted support, acting as a bridge to more permanent housing solutions.

Councillor Farrell said: "Our focus is not just on providing shelter but also on delivering tailored support to help residents transition into stable accommodation,

"The council's approach will ensure we maintain high standards of property care and tenant support, while re-investing rental income back into the system to sustain and expand these services.”

The properties will be managed by the council, with maintenance handled by its wholly owned company, Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services (LWMTS).

This will ensure a swift turnaround of properties and maximise the council's ability to provide immediate assistance to those in need.

This initiative marks a crucial step forward in Lichfield District Council's commitment to reducing homelessness and supporting the most vulnerable members of the community.

The council will continue to engage with residents and stakeholders as the plans these plans move through the public consultation and planning stages.