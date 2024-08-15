Free valuation uncovers treasure trove of jewellery near Lichfield

The gems were uncovered when a local woman visited Richard Winterton Auctioneers for a routine valuation.

Jewellery specialists were stunned to uncover a huge 3.78 carat single stone diamond ring – now estimated at £4,000 to £6,000 – and a 1.46ct diamond solitaire, estimated at £2,000 to £3,000.

Both stones have since been certified as ‘bright and lively’ natural diamonds by Birmingham Assay Office Gemmology Lab.

The rings go under the hammer on Monday, September 9, at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, starting at 9.30am.

The vendor, who is from the Lichfield area, came in for a free valuation with no expectations of what the jewellery might be worth.

Jewellery valuer Natalie Brandon said: “It immediately became clear to me that we had a real treasure trove being presented.

“As soon as I saw these wonderful stones my eyes widened.

“The whole collection is lovely and these two diamond single stone rings are absolute showstoppers.

“It was a pleasure to be able to tell our client the good news.”

Richard Winterton Auctioneers submits stones of this magnitude to Birmingham Assay Office Gemmology Lab for a specialist report.

The larger stone – a certified 3.78ct round brilliant cut natural diamond of I1 clarity and M colour, set in an 18ct white gold ring – will feature as Lot 7 on September 9.

Lot 8 is the certified 1.46ct round brilliant cut natural diamond, of VS clarity and H-1 colour, set in a platinum ring.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ head of jewellery, Lisa Spence, said: “When we are presented with stones of a certain calibre, as part of our processes we submit them to Birmingham Assay Office for analysis and certification.

“These have come back with reports certifying the status of natural diamonds, which will help with the sale.

“The fact that one of these is an almost 4 carat natural diamond is especially impressive.”

Other diamond-set jewellery and gold consigned by the same client is estimated to exceed £1,000 in the auction.

The catalogue for the September 9 sale can be viewed a week before the sale via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.