Power and points failures cause issues for rail passengers

West Midlands Railway took to social media to inform rail passengers of a power outage at Birmingham New Street, which caused services to be halted while work was done to fix the issues, while a points failure between Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley was also reported.

The power outage at Birmingham New Street was first reported at 8.16pm, with a message on social media saying: "Birmingham New Street is currently experiencing a power outage.

"Until further notice, no services are operating to or from.

"Please await further information. Thank you."

Further updates at 8.39pm and 9.09pm detailed how services were beginning to get back to normal, with the first update reading: "Birmingham New Street is currently experiencing a power outage. Some services are starting to operate. There will be delays to and from." and the second reading: "Services are starting to operate, please expect residual delays to and from the station."

Finally, at 10.13pm, the operator sent out an update to confirm that power had returned to the overhead lines and services were operating with residual delays.

The update read: "Power is back to the overhead lines. Services are operating with residual delays."

In Lichfield, West Midlands Railway sent out a message on social media at 7.37pm to say that the line was blocked between the two Lichfield stations due to a points failure and a rail replacement bus service had been order.

The update read: "Due to a points failure between Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley, the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.

"Rail Replacement has been ordered."

A further update at 7.57pm said the line was still blocked and the rail replacement bus service was on the way.

It read: "Due to a points failure between Lichfield City & Lichfield Trent Valley, the line is blocked.

"Rail Replacement will be arriving soon."

West Midlands Railway have been contacted for a comment on the points failure.