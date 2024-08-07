Partnership work helps to crack down on nuisance drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vehicle inspections and driver insurance checks have been carried out in Lichfield city centre in a special operation to crack down on vehicle nuisance and keep residents safe.

As part of Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership, Lichfield District Council officers from Environmental Protection and Licensing joined forces with Lichfield Police, the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency), and Civil Enforcement for the recent operation.

One vehicle was seized as the driver held no valid driving licence, was not taxed or insured and the vehicle failed inspection with two bald tyres and a defective handbrake.

Another vehicle, which was immobilised required the replacement of a bald tyre and an MOT test.

Ten penalty/warning notices were served to the drivers of cars that were found to be illegally parked.

Lichfield District Council’s Environmental Health officers also inspected a number of Hackney carriages operating in Lichfield but all were found to be compliant.

Further operations, including during early hours of the morning, are planned.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Councillor Richard Cox, said: “I’d like to thank Lichfield District Council officers and members of the Community Safety Partnership for their work on the recent operation.

“Illegally parked and unroadworthy vehicles pose a danger to the public and the partnership will continue to target them. I look forward to more frequent operations like this throughout the district.”

Lichfield District Council’s community safety officer Stuart White said: “This successful joint operation was co-ordinated by the Community Safety Partnership as a result of complaints from members of the public regarding vehicle nuisance in the city centre.

“Officers worked together to identify vehicles which should not be on the road and took action.

“Drivers were also reminded that vehicles should not be driving through the pedestrianised area, and those found doing so will be issued with a penalty charge notice.”

Inspector Paul Finlayson, Deputy Commander of Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “Tackling vehicle nuisance and targeting road safety offences is an important part of Community Policing and by working together with partners from a range of disciplines we are able to be an effective team in supporting community safety from a variety of standpoints.

“There is a strong partnership approach operated between Lichfield District Council, Lichfield Police and all the agencies involved in this operation to support our local communities and this will continue so we maximise the impact we can have against those who cause anti-social behaviour or commit offences endangering the public.”