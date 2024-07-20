Another section of major Staffordshire road shut after car hits bridge near site of water leak

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The northbound A38 is shut between Alrewas and the turn for Barton-under-Needwood after a vehicle hit a bridge earlier today.

National Highways West Midlands said: "The A38 northbound is closed between the A513 near Alrewas and B5016 near Barton-under-Needwood.

"The closure is due to a car colliding with a bridge. A structural inspector is en route.

"Staffordshire Police are in attendance."

Traffic is diverted via the A513 westbound to King's Bromley, the A515 northbound to Yoxhall and the B5016 eastbound to Barton.

The affected stretch of road is just north of part of the road which has been shut southbound since earlier this week while South Staffs Water crews repair a water leak.