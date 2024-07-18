Major Staffordshire road 'likely to be closed' until Saturday after water main bursts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A38 southbound will be shut off to traffic between the A513 for Alrewas and Hilliards Cross near Lichfield while South Staffs Water works to repair the issue.

National Highways said the road is "likely to remain closed" until Saturday morning.

Motorists were first warned to expect delays on the road between the A513 and A5127 for Lichfield at around 9.30am on Thursday.

National Highways initially said the issue had been caused by an "infrastructure defect" and warned drivers to allow extra time to travel.

In a later update, it said there was a burst water main on the road and motorists were travelling at a "reduced capacity", with around two miles on traffic on approach to the incident.

South Staffs Water confirmed it was working to repair the burst main, which has happened near to the exit for Fradley.

Adam Johnson, who is part of the team at the water company which is dealing with the issue, described it as a "bad leak".

In a video released by South Staffs Water, Mr Johnson said the road has "bubbled up" due to the burst main but added he doesn't believe any properties have been affected.