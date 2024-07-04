Fast-food giant lodges fresh designs for proposed new Lichfield restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The original proposals to redevelop the former Central Co-op headquarters at Hermes Road were thrown out in January by Lichfield District Council planners due to the impact of noise and smells on nearby homes.

Now the company has submitted a revised scheme for the demolition of the existing building and erection of a restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping including food order signs, a play frame at the site known as Central House, Business Support Centre.

A new planning report stated: "The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Lichfield.

"The restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part-time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area.

"An application was refused in January in relation to noise and odour in a residential area, relating around 24 hour opening times.

"This resubmission includes a reduction of hours to 6am to midnight and additional public consultation has been undertaken to discuss some of the initial concerns highlighted in the previous application."

The company said it had carried out a number of consultation activities to help inform the new proposals.

“Residents and stakeholders were given the opportunity to provide their feedback regarding the proposals at all stages of the public consultation via a number of different channels.

“An open day was carried out at the Guildhall in May which gave an opportunity for local residents to view and discuss the proposal with the team. There was a good turn out and many mixed reviews, with many of young people interested in the potential for additional jobs and local residents seeking clarification on the impacts on the road network and operation.

“Most visitors left with a greater understanding of the scheme and the details of the design to respect the local residents.”

Co-op has relocated to new offices in Queen Street off Walsall Road.

A decision over the new plans will be taken by the council's planning committee at a later date.