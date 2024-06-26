Travel company help provide vital funds for Pride event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ahead of Lichfield Pride next month, staff and friends from travel and accommodation specialists Access Bookings have raised more than £1,000 to support the event and nonprofit charity.

Throughout the month, the team, which works across two offices in Lichfield supporting TV and film crews with their travel management, organised a launch event at the Duke of York pub and a range of creative fundraising activities, including raffles and auctions amongst its customers and suppliers.

Now in its third year, the city’s annual festival of music and parades, taking place between July 19 and 21, serves as a platform for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate.

James Austin, development director at Access Bookings, said: "We are incredibly proud of the collective effort and generosity demonstrated by our team, customers, and partners.

"Supporting Lichfield Pride aligns perfectly with our values of inclusivity and community spirit and it’s been inspiring to see everyone come together to make a difference for such an important cause."

The funds raised by Access Bookings will directly support the activities and outreach efforts of Lichfield Pride, ensuring the continued success and positive impact of the annual festival and year-round advocacy work.