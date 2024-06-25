Historic cathedral finally ready to restart tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Opening on July 22 and running for the first time since Storm Desmond damaged the Central Spire in 2018, visitors will be allowed to climb the winding spiral staircases and follow hidden passageways to climb to the top of the central tower, the base of the iconic Central Spire.

It will be an opportunity to get a view of Lichfield and the surrounding areas in all directions from the top of the tower and also allow those on the tour to be some of the first to experience the newly renovated Tower Room.

Work undertaken by Creative Core, has seen the Tower Room space transformed into an interactive exhibition featuring projections, lighting, tactile objects and soundscapes that allow visitors to explore the heritage and significance of Lichfield Cathedral.

The newly renovated Tower Room will be a feature of the tour

There will be two types of tour available, with Tower Tours Highlight lasting an hour and going up into the Tower Room and then the top of the tower.

Tower Tours Rooftop have the additional access to the Northwest Tower, walkway above the Nave, and the North rooftop for a view of the Close, with this tour lasting around one and a half hours.

Both tours are led by expert volunteer guides with a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

The view from the top of the cathedral will be worth the climb for visitors. Photo: Chris Lockwood

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral said: “After months of careful restoration of the stone work and the installation of a new exciting visitor experience in the spire chamber, we are finally ready to welcome visitors back.

"There is no better way to see the city and beyond.”

Visitors will get the best view of Lichfield and the surrounding areas in all directions from the top of the tower. Photo: Chris Lockwood

The Tower Tours Highlight costs £12, while the Tower Tours Rooftop costs £17.

Tower Tours at Lichfield Cathedral are available to book in advance on the website, or on the day at the Visitor Services Desk, subject to availability, at lichfield-cathedral.org/tower