Cathedral set to heard voices of candidates and public at hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the lead up to the General Election, Lichfield Cathedral, in partnership with Churches Together in Lichfield, will be host to a hustings on Friday, June 28.

Local candidates from the Lichfield constituency have been invited to present their Party’s political campaign and answer questions posed by the audience.

The aim of the hustings, which begins at 7pm, is to give all political candidates an equal opportunity to express their position and will be chaired by the Interim Dean of Lichfield, Bishop Jan McFarlane.

Audience members will have the opportunity to submit written questions at the beginning of the hustings, which will be sorted by Churches Together in Lichfield and passed to the Chair to be asked.

Canon Gregory Platten, Canon Chancellor at Lichfield Cathedral said: “As a cathedral at the heart of our community we are pleased to offer this historic venue, having been a place of meeting for generations, that has seen many debates and disagreements over the centuries.

"We hope that the hustings on 28 June gives opportunity for everyone’s voices to be heard in a fair and proper manner.

"We trust that when 4 July comes and we prepare to cast our votes, that the hustings has helped to inform voters’ decision-making.

"As we sit in this ancient place of worship, may we pray for all those standing to lead our country and for guidance and wisdom for each person posting their ballot paper.”

The hustings is open to all to attend on a first-come, first-served basis, with doors opening no earlier than 6.30pm for the event to start at 7pm.

There is limited accessible parking near the Cathedral, and access for all other traffic will be restricted.

More information about parking, bag restrictions and code of conduct on the evening can be found on the Cathedral’s website at lichfield-cathedral.org