10 year-old girl to take the reins in 471-year-old Lichfield tradition

Grace Francis will join Sheriff of Lichfield Cathy Woods for the historic Sheriff's Ride around the periphery of the city on September 7.

The event is a horse-mounted inspection of the city's ancient boundary, created when Queen Mary gave Lichfield a Royal Charter.

This separated the city from Staffordshire, effectively making it a county in its own right.

This enabled Lichfield to appoint its own sheriff who enforced the law and managed the prison. The first ride was undertaken by the city's first Sheriff Gregorie Stonynge in 1553, and has continued every year, apart from during the lockdown.

The 2011 Sheriff's Ride

The role of the junior sheriff is being created thanks to the sponsorship of the event by cutlery manufacturer Arthur Price.

The deal has also seen historian Jonathan 'Jono' Oates given the role of official ride historian, with the responsibility of teaching schools in the area.

The Lichfield-based company said its support would help the event reach new generations, broaden its appeal and bring economic benefits to the whole area.

The Lichfield Shrievalty Association, a group of former sheriffs of Lichfield, is now responsible for maintaining the ride.

The Arthur Price sponsorship will help involve the younger generation and increase community participation.

The Arthur Price Junior Sheriff Children’s Fund will also be created to raise money to help more youngsters to experience horse riding for the first time.

An 'alternative sheriff's ride', for cyclists will also be held to widen the community's involvement.

Outside Lichfield Cathedral: Nick Sedgwick, clerk of the course; Simon Price, chief executive of Arthur Price, James Price with his son George; mounted marshal Jane Bax with Lila the horse; cyclist Ian Hayter; Sheriff Cathy Wood; and junior sheriff, Grace Francis from Streethay Primary School.

Clerk of the course, Nick Sedgwick, said: “The Lichfield Shrievalty Association plans to improve the event.

"The Arthur Price sponsorship enables us to directly attract the younger generation which will enhance our work to widen the impact of the ride."

Mr Sedgwick said there had already been a positive response from the community, with the interest and support from many local organisations and individuals.

"Already businesses, landowners and volunteers have come together to keep this tradition alive," he said.

"We will return the Sheriff’s Ride to the forefront of Lichfield’s historic and cultural heritage."

The Sheriff mounting up for the 2002 ride

Simon Price, chief executive of Arthur Price, said pressure on budgets meant that the event needed support.

He said there was a need to focus where the event could be improved, reaching a wider audience, gaining more community engagement.

"If a tradition is lost it is very difficult to resurrect," he said.

Former sheriff Daryl Brown, now a member of the Shrievalty Association, said: "Last year’s ride included both cyclists and horses, and was a resounding success.

"I envisage a city full of spectators watching the ceremonial procession of the Sheriff, the junior sheriff, the ride of 75 horses and a host of cyclists."