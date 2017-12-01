Is this Britian's worst ice rink? Well shoppers think it’s n-ICE!

It is the first time the Three Spires Shopping Centre in Lichfield has had its own synthetic ice rink but it has been criticised for being too small.

When the Express & Star visited the ice rink one passer-by even made a dig on it’s size by asking: “what rink?”

But other shoppers were more optimistic by saying the rink – with its mini penguins for learners to hold onto – is good for children.

We got the surprise verdict of what shoppers thought about the controversial new ice rink in Lichfield ⛸️More on page 5 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Xq7cg9omAe — Charlotte Callear (@CCallear_Star) November 30, 2017

Kerry Ball, 67, from Cannock said: “I think it’s something nice for Lichfield. Well it’s never been done before, so I think the kiddies will like it.

“It is probably a bit small for adults to go whizzing around but I think it is nice. Very festive as well with all the trees around.”

Dawn Hunt, 66, from Lichfield, said: “I have seen that it had some bad press but I like it because they made the effort.”

Graham Woolich, 71, from Lichfield, said: “I was a skater in my late 20s and early 30s. This had a bit of adverse publicity at the beginning with the fact it was so small, it was referred to as postage stamp size. But looking at it now, it looks good for youngsters to skate.”

Jane Caldecott and Kevin Coldecott, from Pelsall, were shopping with their 2-year-old grandson Lewis Upton.

She said: “I think any size is better than nothing. At least there is something there.”

He said: “It is great especially on a day like today when it is nippy. I think smaller is better because there is less chance of falling over because you can hold onto the sides.”

Shoppers who spend £20 in the centre can redeem their receipts and will have free ice skating sessions for two.

Alternatively, non-shoppers cost £3 for a 20minute session and 30 people can safely skate on the 100 square metres ice rink at one time.

Centre manager Lisa Prokopiou said: “We are aware of the negative comments posted on Facebook, but we have been hugely heartened by the wealth of support and comment from shoppers and parents who have enjoyed this festive free activity.”

The rink is open from 1.30pm to 8.30pm every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until December 23.