'Fresh start for Cannock' as demolition of multi-storey car park and old shops gets green light

Cannock Chase Council has announced that planning permission has been granted for the £20 million regeneration project, which will see the removal of the glass canopy above Cannock Shopping Centre, demolition of units 1 and 2, and partial demolition of unit 3, demolition of the multi-storey car park and erection of a temporary compound.

Preparatory works relating to road and access improvements will begin in late October, with demolition works set to commence in November, with full demolition works set to begin in the new year.

Demolition works will also include a number of units, including a former sweet shop, Salvation Army and bed shop, with internal works being undertaken to allow other units to be integrated into the shopping centre.

The space created following the demolition of the buildings will enable the construction of a retaining wall and the new steps and ramps will be constructed, along with the new café.

Councillor Tony Johnson, leader of Cannock Chase Council, said: “Securing planning permission for the next stages of our Cannock town centre regeneration project is a significant milestone.

"This project isn’t just about the demolition of old structures, it’s about laying the groundwork for a modern, vibrant town centre that will attract new investment, and create a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

"We are excited to see work begin and to deliver these positive changes for our community.”

Councillor Maureen Freeman, portfolio leader for regeneration and high Streets, said: “The removal of the multi-storey car park, canopy, and old retail units signals a fresh start for Cannock.

"These are necessary steps to bring our ambitious vision for the town centre to life.

"We’re thrilled to be working with Connell Brothers on this project and build a revitalised and accessible town centre for everyone.”

Updates on the progress of the demolition and redevelopment plans will be shared, with signage placed around the locations where any diversions are in place.