Music legend Sting to play Cannock Chase gig next year - tickets on sale this week

The 17-time Grammy award winning artist and former frontman of The Police will perform on June 27 next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday.

Sting will team up with virtuoso guitarist and long time collaborator Dominic Miller, and drummer Chris Maas of Mumford and Sons to perform hits from his career which has seen him sell millions of albums.

The show will follow the Sting 3.0 world tour in Europe and North America, which kicks off tomorrow in Toronto and runs until March 2025.

Sting will perform at Cannock Chase next summer

Forest Live 2025 takes place at four unique outdoor locations across the country.

It uses the money raised by the gigs to maintain the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests, plant trees and continue their important sustainability and conservation projects.

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access at www.forestlive.com.