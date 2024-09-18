Plans for transformation of Cannock town centre’s northern gateway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cannock Chase Council has already granted outline planning permission for the ambitious town centre regeneration project, including a leisure and cultural hub, refurbishment of the Prince of Wales Theatre, workspace and replacement retail unit.

An Image Of How The Proposed New Northern Gateway To Cannock Town Centre Could Look From Market Hall Street Submitted As Part Of The Planning Application

The latest application seeks permission for reserved matters relating to the northern gateway in Cannock, such as layout, access and building appearance.

The proposals include a café, ramps and steps, new toucan crossing to Ringway and landscaping including infil of the subway.

A planning statement submitted as part of the latest application said: “The public realm improvements are proposed from Beecroft Road Car park, forming the northern gateway route into Market Hall by reducing certain ground levels and widening pavements to improve access and movement for cyclists and pedestrians to use in a newly improved public space within Market Hall.

"This application supports future mixed-use development within the town centre by providing improved pedestrian connections across the Ringway and Church Street which will encourage social inclusion and healthy living spaces.”

Cannock Chase Council secured £20m from the Goverment’s Levelling Up Fund in 2021 towards the town centre regeneration project.

The new development is proposed to replace more than 40,000sq ft of vacant retail space and former market hall space as well as an “eyesore” multi-storey car park. Alongside the leisure and workspaces the application proposes a replacement retail unit of up to 1,858 sq m, extra care/retirement accommodation providing up to 70 units and a bicycle hub.