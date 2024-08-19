Driver has lucky escape after car rolls 'a number of times' and lands in ditch in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police said the driver had a lucky escape as the car crashed into a grass verge and rolled 'a number of times' in the incident on Saturday afternoon.

The driver managed to escape without injury but the crash prompted a warning from Staffordshire Police to take 'extra care' when driving on main roads.

A Cannock Police spokesperson said: "We are again urging motorists to take extra care when driving. The driver of this vehicle decided to attempt an overtake whilst passing through Cannock Chase.

"The driver ran out of time and space and subsequently crashed into a grass verge, rolled over a number of times ending up in a ditch – thankfully and unbelievably they have been able to walk away with no injuries. The risks far outweigh any benefit of this sort of driving."