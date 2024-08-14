Man set to appear in court after being charged with number of motoring offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joshua Gunther will appear at Cannock Magistrates Court in September after being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and use of a motor vehicle on a road or in a public place without third party insurance.

The 21-year-old from Walsall was charged after a car and a van were stung by officers from Staffordshire Police on Raikes Lane in Lichfield on July 23 and followed on from the two vehicles being reported as stolen from the West Midlands and from Tamworth.

Gunther has been released on bail ahead of his appearance at Cannock Magistrates Court.

