Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cannock

Staffordshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called out to reports of the collision on Victoria Street on Thursday evening and found a motorcyclist on the road near a black Yamaha motorbike.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and transferred him to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, while recovery was arranged for the motorbike.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Victoria Street, Cannock, at 5.30pm on Thursday following reports of a collision involving a black Yamaha motorbike.

"Officers went to the scene alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to hospital.

"His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Recovery was arranged."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.