Application made to take up unit at business park

The application has been made by MWAY Communications Ltd from Rotherham, who have applied for a a licence to use Compound 6 of the Watling Street Business Park in Cannock as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and four trailers.

The Traffic Commissioners office has asked for any owners or occupiers of land, including buildings next to the business park who believe their use or enjoyment of the land may be affected to make written representations by August 21 to the commissioner office in Leeds.