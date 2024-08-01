Lightning strikes house in Burntwood - full West Midlands Fire Service statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service attended the blaze which damaged a bedroom in the loft space of a semi detached house on Springhill Road in Burntwood at just after 6am.

Neighbours were left in shock - with some saying the noise of the storm hitting the house woke them up.

However firefighters said there were no injuries and there was no one inside the property when they arrived.

Springhill Road, Burntwood

A spokesperson for WMFS said: “We were called to reports of a house fire caused by a lightning strike in Springhill Road, Burntwood, today (Thursday 1 August).

“The call came in just after 6am. Multiple crews and the aerial ladder platform (ALP) were dispatched to the scene.

“No-one was inside the property on arrival. The fire caused damage to a bedroom in the loft space of a semi-detached property. No-one was injured.”