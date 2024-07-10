See 28 of our photos as England fans in Cannock took in highs and lows of Euro 2024 semi-final

Bar Sport was rammed for the latest high-stakes knockout match of Southgate's England career.

England nerves were shredded early when the Netherlands took the lead, only for Harry Kane to equalise from the penalty spot.

Then Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score the winner in injury time.

Our photographer Tim Sturgess was there to catch the reactions to all the match action. See 28 of his photos below:

England concede early

