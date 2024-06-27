Forest set to come alive again to the sound of music
The stage is set up and the natural arena of Cannock Chase is ready to welcome thousands of gig-goers to three nights of entertainment.
By Paul Jenkins
An all new stage and VIP area features at Birches Valley as our exclusive pictures show, ready to welcome the first headline act tonight, multi platinum pop star Anne Marie.
The 33-year-old has released three studio albums, been nominated for numerous awards worldwide and is known for songs such as Rocakabye, Don't Play and Kiss My (Uh-Oh).
That is only the start of the entertainment with Charlatans and Johnny Marr entertaining music fans tomorrow and Olly Murs on Saturday supported by Daniel Bedingfield.
Limited tickets for all gigs are still available.