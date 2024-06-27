Forest Live at Cannock Chase: Full line up, times and how to get there

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tomorrow, there are joint head liners with Johnny Marr and Charlatans appearing and Olly Murs finishes the weekend on Saturday with support from Daniel Bedingfield.

But Anne Marie will be on stage tonight performing hits such as Rockabye, Don't Play and Kiss My (Uh-Oh) in front of thousands of fans.

Here are the timings for all three days and all you need to know to fully enjoy the experience.

Thursday: Gates open 5pm; 6.30-7pm support from ADT; 7.30-8.15pm support from Georgia and 9-10.30pm Anne Marie.

Friday: Gates open 5pm; 6.15pm support from Jeff Automatic; 6.30-7pm Gaz Coombes; 7.30-8.45pm Johnny Marr; 9.15pm-10.30pm The Charlatans

Saturday: Gates open 5pm; 6.30-7pm support from Germein; 7.30-8.15pm Daniel Bedingfield; 9-10.30pm Olly Murs.

Getting there: Cannock Chase Forest is close to Rugeley, Cannock and Stafford and just a short distance from the M6.

Visitors can search for post code WS15 2UQ to find their quickest route but are asked to turn their Sat Nav off and follow yellow event signage on approach to the venue.

Car parking at Cannock Chase can be booked in advance for £8 per car, or free for Forestry England members.

Parking must be booked in advance. Accessible Blue Badge Parking can be requested online (same charges apply).

Forest live starts tonight on Cannock Chase.

Workers have been on site getting the arena ready for the first headliner, Anne Marie tonight

Cannock Chase Priority Parking is also available for £30 per car, with spaces available closer to the arena and with a quicker exit from the site.

Limited parking may be available for £15 on each day.

Shuttle buses will be running regularly between 4pm and 7.30pm from Cannock and Rugeley Town Centres with return tickets available.

Tickets: Limited tickets are still available at forestlive.com

