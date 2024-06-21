Best works of community art society up for show at exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Heath Hayes Art Society is hosting its annual exhibition at Heath Hayes Library, with a range of works up on display from the 25 members of the society.

The exhibition began on Monday, June 10 at the library and provides works in oil, acrylics, watercolours, pastels and a number of other mediums, all of which are also available to buy, with costs ranging between £20 and £70.

Society member Gill Turner said the exhibition was one part of what made the society special for the members, who have an age range of between 30 and 85.

She said: "It's a place where like-minded people of all ages can get together and some of the older members are able to get out and do something.

"We've noticed each year that the standard is getting better with the works being produced and there have been a few more sales made, so it's great to see the work being appreciated.

Heath Hayes Art Society's exhibition will showcase the best works by the members

"We've known each other for years and we all help each other to get there, picking people up and making sure they can get down to the society each Monday and it's just a place where everyone works together."

The exhibition will run at Heath Hayes Library until Monday, July 8, open from 9am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays, with the library being closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The society runs sessions at the library every Monday from 7pm to 9pm and more information about the society can be found at facebook.com/groups/130775427535647/?locale=en_GB