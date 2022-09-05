Cannock chemicals blaze: Drone photos show scale of damage

Drone image shows the aftermath of the blaze at Cannock Industrial Centre

Nearby homes were evacuated and people were advised to avoid the area near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, on Monday morning.

This image shows how close neighbouring homes are. Gas cannisters were propelled onto nearby Haling Way

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The facility contained a large number of highly flammable chemicals which had ignited as a result of the blaze.

"Crews from Rugeley, Burton, Stafford, Stone, Cannock and Hanley were sent to the scene alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Police and immediately began to evacuate residential homes on Haling Way and surrounding areas."