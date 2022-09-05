Explosions heard as firefighters tackle Cannock 'fireworks factory' blaze

The scene of the blaze. Left image: @kelmaddox. Right: @burtonuk

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area near Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane.

Other early reports said chemicals were involved. Eight fire crews were on site.

Videos and pictures posted on social media showed huge balls of fire, and smoke rising over the area.

Fire at industrial unit off Walkmill Lane, Cannock - reports it’s a chemical plant but unconfirmed @StaffsFire pic.twitter.com/CxuG7yi4YK — Kellie Maddox (@kelmaddox) September 5, 2022

Well somethings gone with a bang near Cannock 😬😳 pic.twitter.com/e8WGxsdydK — Burtonuk (@burtonuk) September 5, 2022

Staffordshire fire service tweeted: "Fire crews are dealing with a large fire near to Cannock Industrial Centre Walkmill Lane. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area for their own safety."

It comes after crews from Staffordshire and West Midlands were earlier called out to deal with a large fire involving hay in the Stonnall area. This incident has been scaled down, however, crews were set to remain at the scene for some time.