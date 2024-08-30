Community leader steps in to help Poppy Appeal in Cannock amid concerns it could be affected by lack of volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brereton and Ravenhill ward councillor David Williams, who has become a member of Cannock Chase Council’s cabinet in recent months, is also the authority’s current Armed Forces Champion.

Earlier this year he called on fellow members to support the district’s armed forces community through a series of measures, including working towards gold standard in the Ministry of Defence’s Employee Recognition Scheme.

At last month’s full council meeting they heard he had started to have informal meetings with organisations in the community to build relations, with a view to a working group being set up to improve how the council supports armed forces members.

His work has also included organising an event at the council’s Civic Centre for residents and groups who want to be involved in helping the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

The meeting, which is open to community groups, organisations and businesses as well as individuals, will start at 6pm on Thursday, September 5.

Councillor Williams said: “Our community has great respect and affection for our armed forces which is visibly demonstrated by the numbers turning out for Remembrance Day, and other military events, across the district. I know local people and businesses will want to show that support for military personnel past and present with this important annual appeal.

“Our local authority has made a commitment to support and honour those who have served in the military, and their families, recognising and remembering the sacrifices they have made. This first networking event will be instrumental in finding new ways to encourage more people to come on board with the Poppy Appeal.”

North Staffordshire Poppy Appeal Manager Mark Smith will be sharing ideas from across the region as part of the organisation of this year’s campaign.

He said: “This event is a great opportunity to bring those who care about our armed forces together and build on the success of the Poppy Appeal in Cannock Chase for 2024 and many years to come.

“It is the chance to find out more about what we need from volunteers, to discuss the best ways to drive forward the appeal, and how we as an organisation will be able to support them. I am grateful to Cannock Chase Council and Councillor Williams for taking up the baton to start things rolling, and to all the amazing volunteers that are out there already.”

The September 5 event will run from 6pm to 7.30pm in the council chamber. For more information about getting involved with the appeal email Mark at msmith1@britishlegion.org.uk or call 07920 378588.