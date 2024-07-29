Council to increase support for armed forces community

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillors were urged to back proposals including working towards gold standard in the Ministry of Defence’s Employee Recognition Scheme at a meeting earlier this year and concern was raised that the authority had “fallen behind” in its advocacy of the armed forces community.

A motion. put forward by Councillor David Williams, was considered by cabinet members last month.

On Wednesday, July 24, an update on progress was given at a full council meeting.

Members heard that Councillor Williams, who became community wellbeing portfolio leader in May, had started to have informal meetings with organisations in the community to build relations, with a view to a working group being set up to improve how the council supports armed forces members.

He had also welcomed the flying of the D-Day flag and the Armed Forces Week flag at the Civic Centre in June.

At Wednesday’s meeting he said: “We all recognise the significance of supporting our armed forces community in Cannock Chase.

"Our commitment extends beyond pleasant words to what we are doing.

“We have committed to a three-year roadmap on how the council support the armed forces.

"Last week I met with the Royal British Legion to understand how the Poppy Appeal can be improved in the district.”

Opposition group leader Councillor Olivia Lyons said: “I think support for our armed forces should be front and centre.”

Councillor Williams’ motion, put forward in April, said: “Cannock Chase has rich military history and served as a training ground for soldiers during the World Wars.

"Today, the Army Cadets continue this legacy at their training centre on the old Rugeley camp site and 4 per cent of constituents living within Cannock Chase are armed forces veterans, with 34 per cent of those constituents registered disabled.

“The armed forces community contributes significantly to our society, not only in terms of security but also in terms of skills, values, and diversity.

"Supporting them is a way of acknowledging and valuing this contribution.

“Veterans are an asset to society and deserve the best possible care and support in recognition of the service they have given and the sacrifices they have made.

"This council resolves to continue the role of Armed Forces Champion as there is a clear need for this role, which acts as a bridge between the council and our armed forces community on issues which this council has responsibility for and to act as an advocate for the armed forces community to residents, community groups, local business, and partner organisations.”