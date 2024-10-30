Man remains in critical condition after Burntwood flat fire - investigations continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police were called at 9.10pm last night to reports of an explosion at a block of flats on Chase Road, Burntwood.

The explosion happened at the flat situated above shops close to the Swan Island.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

The police force confirmed this afternoon he is still in the same condition and said it is working with investigators from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the explosion.