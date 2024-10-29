Cancer will not stop Burntwood father from racking up the miles for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pete Bate has been fundraising for Refugee Action by running 60 miles in between bouts of chemotherapy for Stage 4 incurable bowel cancer.

The 50-year-old father of four from Burntwood said he began to feel back to his old self after his treatment was paused, so ran 60 miles during September for Refugee Action’s Race for Refugees challenge.

He said: “I'm off treatment at the moment and wanted to do something positive, to show there is life beyond and outside of cancer.

“I've been a keen runner for years but am gradually rebuilding my fitness due to the draining effects of chemo.”

Pete is a former reporter at the Express & Star and is a music journalist turned media relations professional for Staffordshire Police and the Diocese of Lichfield.

In April last year, he was diagnosed out of the blue with Stage 4 incurable bowel cancer after going to the doctor with what he thought was irritable bowel syndrome, with the cancer having spread to his spine.

He said he thought running for a refugee charity may have raised a few eyebrows, but said he had had positive responses, particularly after the race riots in Tamworth.

He said: “I've had a couple of good conversations off the back of it as well.

“I wore the Refugee Action top to the pharmacy the other day when picking up a prescription and this girl behind me said, ‘oh, I really like your T-shirt’.”

“Like many people I guess, I was deeply disturbed by the riots and felt helpless to do anything.

Pete Bate has been taking on running challenges for Refugee Action

“But I also didn’t want my silence and inaction to imply that I didn’t care about those whose lives were being disrupted and threatened by the rioters.

"Race for Refugees was a perfect opportunity to take some positive action for those without a voice.”

In May, Pete said he had received the positive news that following 12 months of treatment, his cancer had stabilised for the first time and after discussing his treatment with his oncologist, he decided to pause chemotherapy while his cancer was stable.

He said: "I had started to lose feeling in my hands and feet, which is a common side effect, and it was getting worse.

"The doctors told me that they wanted me to stop the type of chemo I was on because otherwise I could be permanently disabled in my hands and feet.

“That would mean I wouldn't be able to drive and do other things.”

Pete said he was a keen runner before his diagnosis, taking on marathons and half marathons and said lacing up his shoes and pounding the roads/trails has helped him feel his old self.

He said: “The weird thing is I feel pretty normal now I'm off chemo. It's the chemo that makes me feel ill.”

“It probably taken three months for me to recover from 12 months of chemo. Running has played an important part in that.

Pete Bate hasn't let incurable cancer stop him from running for charity. Photo: Peter Hackett

“Since I've been off chemo from May, I've just gradually, slowly built my running up again and noticed myself getting fitter and faster.

"I'm still not as fast as I was, but I'm getting back to being pretty nippy again, which is good.

“It's rare to have this sort of cancer this young and life expectancy is not normally beyond a few years.

"It’s hard but I’m thankful to be alive and really appreciate all the support I have.”

To find out more and to sponsor Pete Bate, go to his JustGiving page.