Collection of rare American antique ice cream scoops dished up at Lichfield auction

The collection, which dates back to the 1890s, is Lot 504 in that day’s Antique & Home Sale at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park.

It comprises 46 antique and vintage ice cream scoops and servers, mainly from America, with examples in brass, chrome and aluminium and a Kingery model from the 1890s.

Many are of traditional sprung scoop globe design while others serve a rectangular slice of ice cream to go between wafers.

The whole collection is contained in an early 20th century oak and brass bound collectors chest with a hinged lid and three further drawers, measuring 37cm high, 71.5cm wide and 39cm deep, and is estimated at £800 to £1,000.

“This impressive array of ice cream scoops is a good example of some of the unusual and specialist items we receive to go under the hammer,” said David Fergus, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Consigned by a client from Northamptonshire, the ice cream scoops are part of a single owner collection including porcelain, studio and art pottery, watercolours, oil paintings and silverware, all featuring at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Monday, October 21.

Early English porcelain includes Worcester and Derby, with pottery pieces by Ruskin, Bernard Moore, Royal Doulton and Martin Brothers plus glass by Pilkingtons and Lalique.

Silver includes late 19th and 20th century condiments and tableware and there is also a collection of vintage bicycle lamps, many by Lucas.

The catalogue can be viewed online now via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar/.