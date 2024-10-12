St Editha Square approve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The plans involve redeveloping St. Editha’s Square into a new multi-purpose social space that could be used for a wider variety of entertainment and events. This includes making the space more accessible by removing the steps, installing new benches and bike racks and replacing the securing bollards.

It is hoped that the bollards which Tamworth Borough Council will be able to control access will stop unwanted drivers parking there. At the same time Staffordshire County Council is also reviewing traffic regulation orders in the town.

The planning committee at Tamworth Borough Council unanimously approved the application. It is hoped that by 11 November the site will set-up and work will take place in the following weeks.

Commenting on the decision Councillor Carol Dean, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “It’s a positive move to see more of our plans continue to progress, and I’m especially looking forward to seeing the new St Editha’s Square take shape and become an open space that the public can enjoy.

“There is a lot going on as part of these projects, but Tamworth town centre remains very much open for business, with St Editha’s Square and Middle Entry shops open throughout.

“Discussions are ongoing with market traders who use St Editha’s Square to find them temporary alternatives while the work is carried out.

“We’re keeping the public, local businesses and market operators updated with all our plans and any street or road closures. We aim to minimise disruption to town centre businesses the best we can.”