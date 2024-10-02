Former Staffordshire police officer 'would have been dismissed if he had not resigned' after inappropriate behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former PC, Daniel Edwards, who was a response officer, was suspended in March 2023 before resigning on September 9 this year following an investigation by Staffordshire Police Professional Standards Department.

The investigation found that, while on duty in 2021 and 2022, Edwards behaved inappropriately towards female police officers, including sending inappropriate messages, making inappropriate comments and asking inappropriate questions.

The panel found that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

The two-day hearing, which was chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison and concluded on Friday, September 27, found Edwards had breached the standard relating to authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

Edwards will be placed on the national College of Policing’s Barred List, preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said: “A thorough investigation was carried out by our Professional Standards Department, and I am pleased Edwards no longer works in our organisation.

“I would also like to thank the officers who came forward and called out this officer’s inappropriate behaviour.

“We have invested in training to ensure that our officers and police staff feel encouraged to come forward and report this behaviour but to also challenge it.

“We will continue to take robust action against any officer or member of staff that doesn’t act with the highest standards of integrity.”