Watch: Harry Potter book bought for £3.50 sells for thousands at Staffordshire auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The soft cover first edition of the boy wizard’s literary debut went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre today.

The book was won by a UK telephone bidder and the purchaser paid in excess of £8,000 – £6,600 hammer price plus fees.

“This is a fantastic result and one of the highest prices achieved at auction, which reflects the wonderful condition this copy is in,” said auctioneer Richard Winterton.

“We had a huge amount of interest in the book leading up to the auction and on sale day we were joined online by more than 30 bidders from America and the UK along with two telephone bids and people watching in the saleroom.

Richard Winterton Harry Potter 1st edition soft cover. Picture: Richard Winterton Auctioneers

“After a solid bidding battle the copy was eventually secured by a telephone bidder in the UK. Congratulations to the winner and also to the underbidders, who all helped make this a magical moment in the saleroom.”

Vendor Jane Thompson-Webb, of Erdington, bought the book brand new in 1997 whilst working in Ottakar’s Bookshop in Birmingham. Her 30 per cent staff discount off the book’s £4.99 RRP meant she paid about £3.50.

Prior to auction, the book sat happily on Jane’s bookshelf for the past 20-plus years.

If you think you have a first edition of the book – either in soft cover or hard cover – there are certain vital things to look out for.

Mr Winterton added: “I go straight to the back cover, where there should be a letter ‘o’ missing from the word philosopher’s. It reads ‘Acclaim for Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone’.

“It also refers to ‘Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft’ – this was later swapped round to ‘Witchcraft and Wizardry’.

“Check that the publisher is Bloomsbury and the latest date listed in the copyright information is 1997.

“The print line on the copyright page should read “10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1” and in the copyright information for the cover illustration of Thomas Taylor 1997, there is no gap between his surname and the date: ‘Taylor1997’. Like all early printings of the title, it also credits text copyright to Joanne Rowling.

“Another good one to spot is on page 53, which features a list of school supplies Harry receives from Hogwarts. The item ‘1 wand’ appears twice, at the start and again at the end.”