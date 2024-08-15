Staffordshire police make more arrests over disorder in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rioters gathered at a Holiday Inn in Tamworth on August 4 amid a number of protests which swept the UK.

Petrol bombs were hurled at officers and damage was caused to the hotel, including windows smashed and graffiti daubed on walls.

There was also disorder in Stoke on Trent the previous day, August 3.

Four men, aged 30, 31, 45 and 54, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Stoke-on-Trent, and a 25-year-old man, from Burton have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

They are all in custody being questioned by detectives.

It follows two men being charged with the Tamworth disorder this week.

Simon Orr, aged 38, of Tamworth has been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Martin McCluskey, aged 60, also of Tamworth, has been charged with violent disorder and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

They both appeared the North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday and are due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday 27 August.

Staffordshire's assistant chief constable Stuart Ellison said: “We continue to take swift and decisive action – 40 arrested and nine charged – a total which continues to rise.

“We are working hard to identify perpetrators so please check our website and social media channels to see how you can help, whether it is providing information or sharing appeals – we’re grateful for your support.”

"If you’ve got information that can help us with our investigation into the violent disorder in Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth, get in touch using the Major Incident Public Portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)