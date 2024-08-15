Fire service looks for public help with future plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service has opened a public consultation to ask for the public to view and give their opinions on the Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP).

The CRMP is a document all fire and rescue services are required to produce which details their priorities and their approach to ensuring local communities are protected.

A draft version of the CRMP has been produced and a survey has been created for people to give their views, with those who complete the survey entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

The consultation will take place over a 12-week period and will end on November 5.

Chief Fire Officer, Rob Barber said: “This is your opportunity to help shape the future of your local fire and rescue service.

"It’s really important that we get views from a range of different people to ensure our plan reflects the needs of local communities.

"We have a vision of making Staffordshire the safest place to be and the input from our staff, local residents and businesses is crucial to allow us to work towards that vision.”

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue said the plan proposed three overarching priorities for people, communities and environment.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire & Rescue said: "Our people priority focuses on developing a diverse, healthy and highly professional workforce.

"Our communities priority focuses on how we reduce the risks to our local communities from fire and other emergencies through a combination of our prevention, protection and response activities.

"Our environment priority looks at reducing our carbon footprint and building more resilient, healthy and sustainable local communities."

Following the consultation, the responses will be reviewed and will feed into a final plan which will be launched on January 1 2025.

Go to Community Risk Management Plan 2025-2028 page to view the CRMP and to complete the survey.