Community leaders unite to condemn ‘violent thuggery and criminal disorder’ after riots in Staffordshire

On Sunday, a large group of people were seen hurling projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police.

Now community leaders have united to condemn the ‘violent thuggery and criminal disorder’. One police officer suffered a suspected broken arm during the clash.

In a joint statement, the leader of Tamworth Borough Council, Councillor Carol Dean and chief executive Stephen Gabriel said that Street Scene team has been starting a clear-up operation, with members of the community assisting in that operation.

They finished by thanking both Staffordshire Police for the professionalism and dedication, and the community for their help and support.

The statement reads: “We are appalled by the events that unfolded at the Holiday Inn, Tamworth on Sunday 4 August. We are disappointed by and condemn the violent behaviour.

“The outbreak of violence and criminal damage is totally unacceptable. We will do everything in our power to support the authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to account for their actions.

“Everyone has a right to express their views, that must be done, peacefully and responsibly. While we understand and respect the right of citizens to express their concerns and opinions, we cannot and will not support actions that resort to violence, intimidations and disorder. These events are not a reflection of our town and its community.”

The town’s MP, who has received criticism for a recent speech where she said “residents want their hotel back” has also issued a statement condemning the rioters.

In her statement, Sarah Edwards said: “Yesterday Tamworth witnessed shocking scenes of violent thuggery and criminal disorder. This disgraceful behaviour put lives at risk.

“I want to be very clear about this, it is not protest. It is not legitimate. It is a crime and violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law. It was distressing to see petrol bombs and fireworks being thrown towards police and emergency workers and it was horrifying to see such violence towards the most vulnerable in our society.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets. Tamworth is a welcoming and caring community. Those who are intent on stoking disorder and division are not welcome and do not speak for Britain or for Tamworth.”

Staffordshire Police are now appealing for information to help identify those responsible. They confirmed that specialist drone surveillance and the National Police Air Service have been helping sweep the area to catch those responsible.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “The senseless violence and acts of despicable thuggery in Tamworth tonight are completely inexcusable. The local community do not deserve to be subject to this behaviour, and neither do the brave officers putting themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone safe.

“I want to echo the messaging that police forces have been championing nationally following the events across the country this week: we will be using footage from CCTV, air support and our officers’ body-worn video devices to identify those responsible and seek the toughest possible punishment for these acts of senseless violence.

“Officers have shown tremendous courage in responding to the disorder that unfolded tonight, as well as those that worked valiantly at the protests seen in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.

“There have already been more than 100 arrests nationally in connection with these acts and I expect those who are identified will meet the full force of the law.”

If you’re concerned about what happened in Tamworth or have information that can help identify those responsible, call 101 or use Live Chat. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111