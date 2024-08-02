Police issue appeal to locate missing 14-year-old boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, today, August 2, it asked its followers if they had seen missing Logan, 14, from Stafford.

Logan was last seen at a bus stop in Stone at 3pm on Thursday, August 1.

The force is asking anyone if they've seen him or know where he might be to call 101, quoting 848 of 1 August, or use Live Chat on our website.

Logan, 14, from Stafford. Image: Stafford Borough Police

