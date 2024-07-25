Prison officer arrested following alleged inappropriate contact with prisoner

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officer, who police have said is a 49-year-old woman, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands (ROCUWM) into reports of the incident at HMP Dovegate, which is near to Uttoxeter.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 49-year-old woman was arrested today in the Staffordshire area on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"It follows an investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands (ROCUWM).

"The woman remains in custody and will be questioned in due course."

HMP Dovegate is a Category B adult male facility which is managed by Serco and is responsible for more than 1,000 male adult prisoners over the age of 21.

A Serco spokesman said: “Serco is proud of the officers we employ at HMP Dovegate, who carry out a challenging role with professionalism and care.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to any individuals who fail to meet the standards we expect and on those rare occasions when one of our officers falls short of the required standards, we work closely with the Police to investigate the issue fully and when necessary take appropriate action.”