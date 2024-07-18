Two lanes closed on busy road in Staffordshire due to burst water main

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

South Staffs Water have warned commuters of potential traffic issues following a burst water main on the A38 southbound at Hilliard's Cross, near the Fradley turn off.

As a result of the burst pipe, two lanes of the route have been closed to allow engineers to identify and fix the leak.

The water group have advised everyone travelling via the route today to keep an eye on their social media for updates on the issue.

A South Staffs Water spokesperson said: "There is a burst main on the A38 Southbound at Hilliard's Cross, near the Fradley turn-off. Two lanes are closed as we identify and fix the leak.

"Keep an eye on our social channels and website for updates as we resolve the issue. Thanks for your patience whilst our teams work."

Roads group, National Highways West Midlands warned drivers to 'expect delays' due to an infrastructure defect.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "There is reduced capacity on the A38 southbound in Staffordshire between A513 Alrewas and A5127 Lichfield due to an infrastructure defect.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."