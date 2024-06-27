Theme park acknowledged as one of the best with award

Alton Towers Resort has been crowned the top UK theme park by visitors in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best awards.

The Staffordshire-based Resort Theme Park has also achieved global recognition, ranking 8th worldwide, surpassing destinations, such as Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Japan.

‘Best of the Best’ winners are among the top one per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor and it is the second consecutive year Alton Towers Resort has made the list.

Accommodation at the Resort has also received outstanding recognition following reviews from guests.

Alton Towers Resort’s CBeebies Land Hotel and Enchanted Village Woodland Lodges have been honoured with Traveller Choice Awards, placing them in the top 10 per cent of Hotels and Accommodations globally.

The Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award is based on genuine feedback from visitors who have shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months, making it a highly esteemed and reliable designation of travellers’ top picks.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We feel incredibly privileged to have been recognised as the top UK theme park for the second year in a row, and to achieve an outstanding 8th place worldwide.

"This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Resort colleagues, who strive every day to provide unforgettable experience for our guests.

“We are deeply grateful to our guests for taking the time following their visit to share their reviews and experiences, which has played a crucial role in earning us this prestigious recognition.”

Earlier this month, the Resort’s announced new Summer offers for families, including Kids Swim Free at the Resort’s wacky waterpark, Early Ride Time on both The Curse at Alton Manor and Nemesis Reborn, plus 10 per cent off stays when booking before July 7.

For more information, head to Summer Short Breaks For Families | Alton Towers Resort

Tickets to the theme park are on sale from £37 on dates throughout July and August and available online at altontowers.com.