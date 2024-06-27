'One more time!': Britain's Got Talent winner shocks Staffordshire residents with surprise visit

Viggo Venn, winner of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) 2023, visited Staffordshire to promote his headlining appearance at the upcoming Penkridge Open Air festival.

Residents of the area spotted Viggo as he darted around the town, dropping into shops, laughing with residents and bringing traffic to a halt multiple times as he joked about being a traffic warden.

The high-vis-wearing comedian visited Penkridge Market to talk to business owners and shoppers, even taking the time to pick up some extra high-visibility vests.

Visiting the town from his home country of Norway, Viggo said: "It's great to be here with these lovely people. We are here today to surprise the residents of Penkridge as we promote the upcoming Penkridge Open Air Festival.